On the anniversary of October 7, Kata'ib Hezbollah vows revenge against Israel, allies

Shafaq News/ Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group and an ally to Lebanon's Hezbollah, has vowed to continue its fight against Israel and its allies, marking the first anniversary of the October 7, 2023 events.

In a statement released on Monday, the group accused Israel of committing "all kinds of evil, savagery, and crime" and condemned the involvement of the United States and its Western allies, as well as regional governments including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

"The Iraqi people have returned to play their historic role and are now a formidable force in regional and international equations," the statement said.

The group called on Islamic Resistance movements to prepare for a potential expansion of the conflict and to continue striking at "the heart of Israel". It also urged increased cooperation with Yemeni forces, describing joint operations as "effective and blessed".

Iraqi political and armed forces decided last week to distance themselves from the battles between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah and focus their efforts on providing humanitarian and financial support to people affected by Israeli attacks in Lebanon and Palestine.

However, Kata'ib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, two Iraqi armed groups in "the Islamic Resistance in Iraq" alliance, have continued to carry out regular attacks targeting various areas deep inside Israel, as well as the Golan Heights.

Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, a smaller faction, provides the necessary support for the operations whenever needed.

Last Friday, the Israeli military said two explosive-laden drones had targeted its forces in the Golan early the previous morning. Two officers from the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion were killed, it said, and 24 other soldiers were wounded.

On Tuesday, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israeli military bases, with satellite images showing they caused significant damage.

Iran said the attack was a response to the Israeli killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, as well as a senior Iranian general also slain in the Lebanese capital.

Iraqi officials believe Israel is promoting the idea that an Iraqi faction killed the soldiers to lay the groundwork for an attack on Iranian-linked targets in Iraq.

They also think it downplays the fierce resistance Israeli forces are facing from Hezbollah as Israel invades southern Lebanon.

Most of these attacks targeted areas in the "north of the occupied territories" and the "south of the occupied territories", as the factions phrased it, including Haifa, the Jordan Valley, the Golan Heights, Eilat and central Israel.