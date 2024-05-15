Iraqi Resistance announces strikes on vital targets in "Israel"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced the targeting of Israeli sites using advanced cruise missiles.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted vital objectives in our occupied territories (Palestine) in the Wadi Ara (Ariha) and Nevatim Air Base in Beersheba at dawn today, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, using Al-Arqab type (advanced cruise missiles.)" IRI stated, confirming its "continued attacks on enemy strongholds."

The statement explained that these operations are part of "the ongoing resistance against occupation, in support of the people of Gaza, and response to the massacres committed by the entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

Moreover, On Friday, the Resistance announced targeting two sites in the city of Eilat, Israel.

IRI indicated that it had targeted an Israeli military site in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) and a vital target in the same city with drones.

The day before that, IRI announced targeting the Nevatim Israeli base in Beersheba.

A statement from the Resistance confirmed that its "fighters targeted the Zionist Nevatim base in Beersheba on our occupied lands early Thursday morning using drones."

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata'ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa; it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 35,000 Palestinians and injured over 78,000, predominantly children and women.