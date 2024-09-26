IRI claims drone attack on Israeli military site

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli military site using a swarm of drones.

In a statement, the group announced that its fighters carried out an aerial attack with kamikaze drones on the Samson Base near Lake Tiberias, describing it as a "regional supply center and command post." The attack reportedly targeted positions where Israeli officers and soldiers were stationed.

According to the group, the "attack hit its targets with precision," and was conducted in support of Palestine and Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Lebanese Hezbollah attacked the same base with the Fadi-3 rocket.

This week, IRI has intensified operations against Israeli targets. The group launched a developed Arqab cruise missile and drones on Wednesday, targeting two Israeli sites in northern Israel and a vital facility in occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat).

On Tuesday, IRI carried out a drone strike on an Israeli target in the Golan Heights, while five separate strikes were claimed by the group on Sunday.

Since October 7, 2023, IRI has claimed responsibility for numerous missile strikes on Israel and US bases in Syria and Iraq, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.

These strikes are seen as retaliatory measures for Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza and support of Lebanon.