IHEC sets deadline for replacing banned candidates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that electoral lists may replace disqualified candidates within three days ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

According to an official directive, the IHEC noted that the process will end on 3 September for technical reasons, even if further exclusions arise at that time.

IHEC has disqualified more than 500 candidates in recent days on grounds including criminal records, corruption allegations, violations of de-Baathification procedures, and failure to submit complete documentation such as educational certificates. Earlier, sources told Shafaq News that the total could surpass 600 candidates.