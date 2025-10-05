Elections violations fines surpass $7,000

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) clarified on Sunday that fines for violations of campaign regulations will be deducted from financial deposits submitted by candidates or electoral lists.

Imad Jameel, head of the commission’s media team, told Shafaq News that violations are identified by monitoring teams affiliated with the commission’s secretariat. These teams submit official reports to the Board of Commissioners, which then imposes fines ranging from 2 to 10 million Iraqi dinars ($1,500 to $7,600).

He added that the fine rates are 50 million dinars for electoral alliances, 25 million for political parties, and 2 million for individual candidates, noting that these deposits are refundable after the election unless a fine is recorded against the participant.

“In cases where the fine exceeds the deposit amount, the candidate or alliance will be notified to pay the outstanding balance.”

