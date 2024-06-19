Official says KDP's involvement is key for progress of political process

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has reiterated its crucial role in the regional political landscape, with a senior official forecasting parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region in the last quarter of this year.

Ari Harsin, head of the KDP’s fourth branch, stated that recent developments have highlighted the party's significance. "The data has proven that the KDP is a critical factor in the political equation and cannot be excluded as some had predicted," Harsin told Shafaq News Agency.

Harsin noted that the postponement of the elections, initially scheduled for June 10, confirmed the necessity of the KDP's participation.

"We were never against the elections. We only sought elections that would guarantee the rights of all parties," he explained.

Regarding the new election timeline, Harsin anticipated that the elections would likely take place in September or October. "The presidency of the region has discussed the timing with all relevant parties," he added.

On June 13, Iraq's election commission extended the registration period for alliances, parties, individual candidates, and minority candidates for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

On May 29, the commission requested the Kurdistan Region's presidency to set a new date for the parliamentary elections, originally planned for June 10.