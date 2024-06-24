IHEC extends registration deadline for 2024 election

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission of Kurdistan (IHEC) on Monday said it has extended the deadline for the registration of alliances, parties, and individual candidates wishing to take part in the 2024 Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections.

The extension, now effective until the end of the day on Thursday, June 27, 2024, was made public in a statement released by the commission on Monday.

The commission stated that the extension aims to provide additional time for political entities and individual candidates to submit their applications and complete necessary procedures, ensuring their participation in the upcoming elections.