IHEC sets Monday deadline for Kurdistan election candidate lists

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that Monday will be the last date for receiving lists of candidates for alliances, parties, individual candidates, and candidates of components, wishing to participate in the Kurdistan elections.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for holding the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

This marks the fifth consecutive decree following the Region's political parties' inability to conduct legislative elections in the preceding period.

The latest postponement occurred when the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) declared its withdrawal from the elections planned for June. This decision came in response to rulings by the Federal Supreme Court that reduced the number of Kurdish parliamentary seats from 111 to 100. Additionally, the court's decisions eliminated seats reserved for Turkmen and Christian minorities, shifted supervision of parliamentary elections from the KRG's electoral commission to federal authorities, and replaced Kurdistan's single-constituency system with four constituencies.