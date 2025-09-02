IHEC disqualifies 34 candidates from upcoming elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) disqualified 34 parliamentary candidates due to criminal restrictions.

The decision follows yesterday's disqualification of 53 additional candidates failing to meet standards of good conduct as required under the current electoral law, or due to inclusion on the Accountability and Justice Commission’s list.

At the same time, IHEC reinstated 27 candidates after determining that they had not violated any electoral regulations.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers has set November 11, 2025, as the date for the next parliamentary elections. The official campaign period will begin on October 8 and continue until 24 hours before the start of special voting.