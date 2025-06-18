ICRC: Iran-Iraq POW file officially closed decades ago

Shafaq News/ The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iraq rejected reports, on Wednesday, that Iran had released dozens of Iraqi prisoners of war.

In a statement, the ICRC confirmed the prisoner of war file between Iraq and Iran was officially closed over two decades ago, clarifying, “There are no individuals still recognized as prisoners of war in either country.”

Notably, the missing persons file remains one of the most pressing unresolved humanitarian matters stemming from the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s.