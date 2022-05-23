PM Barzani discusses the IDPs situation in Kurdistan with the ICRC chief

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held in Switzerland's Davos earlier today, Monday.

A readout issued by his bureau said that the Prime Minister discussed with the ICRC chief discusses the activities of the organization in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

PM Barzani highlighted the need for greater cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the ICRC in the file of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

In the same context, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Qatar's Minister of Industry and Trade, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with Minister Al Thani the bilateral ties between Erbil and Doha, and ways to develop coordination prospects in the fields of economy and trade.

The meeting shed light upon Qatar's experience in investments and banking.