Healthcare Index: Iraq ranks 10th in Arab world

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 10th in the Arab world in the 2025 Healthcare Index, with a score of 45.9 out of 100.

According to data from Numbeo, Qatar led the region with 73.4 points, followed by the UAE with 70.6. Saudi Arabia ranked third, while Lebanon came fourth. Jordan took fifth place, ahead of Oman, Kuwait, Tunisia, and Algeria in sixth through ninth positions. Egypt and Morocco followed Iraq in 11th and 12th place, respectively.

Iraq’s rating remained unchanged from 2024, when it registered a “low” score.

On the global scale, Taiwan topped the index with 96.5 points, followed by South Korea at 82.8 and Japan with 80.

Numbeo’s index evaluates healthcare systems based on factors such as service quality, staff efficiency, equipment availability, and system accessibility.