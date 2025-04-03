Arab IQ race: where does Iraq stand?

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 12th in the Arab world and 93rd globally in the 2025 average intelligence quotient (IQ) rankings, according to a report by the International IQ Test, which assessed 126 countries worldwide.

The report indicated that East Asian countries continue to dominate the global IQ rankings, while intelligence levels in Europe, West Asia, Oceania, North America, and North Africa remain around the global average. In contrast, IQ scores tend to be lower in Central and Southern Africa, as well as Latin America.

China secured the top spot worldwide with an average IQ of 107.19, followed by South Korea (106.43), Japan (106.4), Iran (106.3), Singapore (105.14), and Russia (103.16). At the bottom of the rankings were Gabon, Angola, and Benin.

Iraq recorded an average IQ score of 93.99, reflecting a 0.63% decline from 2024’s 94.62.

In the Arab world, Lebanon ranked first, followed by Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, the UAE, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain, with Saudi Arabia placing 13th.