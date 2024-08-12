Harbingers of a breakthrough in Iraq as Sunni bloc pushes for new speaker

Shafaq News/ Iraq's former parliament speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, has informed the Coordination Framework about the name of the lawmaker he backs as his successor following his dismissal by a top court ruling.

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's surprise decision in November 2023 upended the career of Iraq's most powerful Sunni Muslim politician and set the stage for a prolonged fight over succession. The closest attempt to electing a successor failed as Salem al-Issawi came short by seven votes (out of 329) in May 2024. Since then, no serious steps have been taken.

However, a source from inside the Coordination Framework revealed that the consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces has formally received a letter from the head of the Takadom (Progress) Party, Mohammed al-Halboosi, on the matter.

The letter proposed Ziad al-Janabi as a candidate for the position of Parliament Speaker.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the letter, backed by more than 50 signatures from Sunni lawmakers, requested that the nomination process be reopened to formally introduce al-Janabi's candidacy and allow for a vote in the coming days.

The source confirmed that the Coordination Framework is currently reviewing the request and will provide a formal response after the conclusion of a meeting held at the residence of the leader of the Victory Alliance, Haider al-Abadi.

Earlier today, the Coordination Framework convened a meeting at al-Abadi's residence. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and all representatives of Shiite political forces were in attendance.