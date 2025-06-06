Gas pipeline resumes operations after explosion near Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Gas flow resumed through the pipeline connecting the Ajil fields in northern Iraq following emergency repairs, sources reported on Friday.

A source from North Gas Company pointed out that the blast was caused by corrosion in an aging segment of the pipeline, sparking a large fire that was later contained by civil defense teams. He affirmed that no casualties or structural damage were reported.

Pumping had been reduced as a precaution before the explosion, and repair teams immediately began inspecting and restoring the affected section, the source added.

Additionally, a North Oil Company official confirmed that technical teams resumed operations after completing the repairs and conducting safety and efficiency tests.

