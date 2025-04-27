From Iraq to Palestine: Kirkuk protests Gaza's agony

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, dozens of Iraqis marched through the northern city of Kirkuk to protest Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

“We call on Arab countries to take a serious stand to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people,” protester Ali Khurshid told Shafaq News. Demonstrators demanded immediate diplomatic steps, along with political and economic pressure on Israel, to halt what they described as brutal attacks on unarmed civilians in Gaza.

“The Zionists have committed heinous war crimes,” fellow protester Faten Hassan emphasized, adding that “the world is in a state of deep sleep over what is happening.”

Israel resumed the war in Gaza on March 18 after the collapse of a two-month ceasefire, pressing for the disarmament of Hamas and the release of the remaining hostages.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that more than 39 Palestinians were killed across different areas of Gaza over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 2,023 civilians since March 18, and more than 51,400 dead and 117,400 wounded since October 7.