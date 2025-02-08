Former Iraqi Oil Minister Issam Al-Chalabi passes at 83

Former Iraqi Oil Minister Issam Al-Chalabi passes at 83
2025-02-08T14:36:49+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Former Iraqi Oil Minister Issam Al-Chalabi passed away at the age of 83 in a hospital in Amman, Jordan.

Al-Chalabi was a prominent figure in Iraq’s oil sector, serving as Oil Minister from 1987 to 1990, during a critical period marked by the final years of the Iran-Iraq War and the lead-up to the Gulf War.

Following his tenure in government, he remained active as an oil consultant and expert, providing analysis and insights on Iraq’s energy sector and the global oil market.

