Fire outbreaks in Nasiriyah and Diyala, contained by Civil Defense efforts

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a security source in Dhi Qar Governorate reported that the Civil Defense was able to extinguish a fire in the city of Nasiriyah, the center of the Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “A fire broke out in several stalls in Haraj Market in Nasiriyah,” pointing out that “two civil defense teams were able to extinguish it before it spread to the rest of the shops and stalls.”

"The causes of the fire are not yet known, and it resulted in only material damage," the source stated.

Moreover, a source in Diyala Governorate told Shafaq News that "Civil defense teams were able to extinguish a fire that broke out in agricultural land and a house in Jadidat al-Aghawat village in Al-Khalis district, north of Diyala."

Fire incidents in Iraq tend to escalate with rising temperatures, which these days exceed half the boiling point during peak summer. The Civil Defense Directorate reports a significant decrease of over 44% in fire incidents over the past five months compared to previous years. However, it emphasizes the ongoing need for strict adherence to safety and prevention measures to ensure a safe environment across Iraq.

Amer al-Jaberi, the Media Director of the Iraqi Meteorological Authority, expected "temperatures potentially exceeding 50 degrees Celsius this summer, similar to last year.” He told Shafaq News Agency that these conditions to "prevailing thermal low-pressure systems."