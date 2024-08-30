Families of missing persons in Mosul hold protest, demand answers

Shafaq News/ Dozens of families of the disappeared in Mosul held a protest on Friday, calling for information about their missing relatives, coinciding with the International Day of the Disappeared.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the families gathered in the Martyrs' Park on the western side of Mosul, urging authorities to disclose the fate of hundreds of their loved ones who have been missing since the city's liberation in 2017.

Umm Mohammed, the mother of one of the missing persons, said, "We have photos of my son inside an Iraqi prison, along with other detainees. We have previously informed a former prime minister about this, but have received no response."

She added, "We just want to know if our children are safe and seek acknowledgment from the government that they have been in its custody since Mosul's liberation, which has yet to happen."

The fate of hundreds of people from Nineveh governorate remains unknown since the announcement of Mosul's liberation in 2017.