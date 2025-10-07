“Factory of terrorism”: Iraq presses to shut al-Hol camp

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid urged countries with citizens in Syria’s al-Hol camp to repatriate them swiftly, warning that prolonged neglect could turn the site into “a factory of hatred and terrorism.”

In an article published after the international conference on al-Hol, held in New York alongside the 80th UN General Assembly, Rashid described the camp—home to about 10,000 extremists and their families from more than 60 countries—as both a breeding ground for extremism and a reminder of the world’s failure to address the aftermath of war and displacement.

Since 2021, Iraq has been repatriating its citizens from al-Hol under a phased program coordinated with international partners, with over 18,000 individuals returned to date. Upon arrival at the al-Jadaa rehabilitation center in Nineveh, returnees undergo security screening and reintegration programs before rejoining their communities, a process the government aims to complete by 2027.

The president underlined that Iraq’s goal is “clear and unwavering: to close al-Hol and similar camps, prevent the return of terrorism, and restore hope and dignity to those who have suffered.” He called repatriation “a collective duty that demands courage and cooperation, not fear or indifference,” warning that failure to act risks reviving the conditions that once allowed ISIS to emerge.

Rashid urged the countries that once fought alongside Iraq against ISIS to remain engaged beyond the military campaign. “Those who stood with us in war must now stand with us for lasting peace,” he concluded, “When Iraq issues this call, it is not only defending its territory—it is defending the future of humanity.”