FM Hussein: Iraq within regional conflict zones

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein cautioned on Thursday that the country is increasingly affected by regional conflicts, urging stronger European support as security pressures and economic strains intensify.

During a phone call with EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s rejection of military operations as a means of resolving disputes, noting that recent attacks have resulted in casualties among the Iraqi army, as well as members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Peshmerga forces.

وزير الخارجية يتلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من مفوضة الاتحاد الأوروبي لشؤون المتوسط ويبحثان تداعيات الحرب وسبل دعم العراق – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/q1G5sYAp6E pic.twitter.com/XParD3Gkua — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) March 26, 2026

Underlining that the Middle East war has disrupted oil exports, which remain central to Iraq’s revenue, he proposed forming a joint European working group under the Iraq-EU partnership framework to explore financial support mechanisms if the situation continues.

Suica, in turn, expressed the European Union’s solidarity with Iraq, conveying readiness to support its needs.

Iraq has endured multiple assaults since the Iranian, American, and Israeli war began on November 28. Earlier today, an airstrike targeted a site belonging to the PMF in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk.