Exclusive: Rumaila fire resulted in lost thousands of barrels, dozens of wells

Shafaq News/ The fire at the Rumaila oil field, on Friday, resulted in the loss of 135,000 barrels of oil, along with the shutdown of 60 wells from the station, a source revealed to Shafaq News.

The source explained that the fire was extinguished with the help of 20 firefighting vehicles, including 10 specialized units for this type of fire, along with 10 additional tanker trucks with a capacity of 16,000 liters.

Earlier, a source at the Rumaila oil field reported a large fire at one of the refineries, which left six workers injured, some with varying degrees of injury. Firefighting teams have been battling the flames. The injuries included one worker with a broken leg, another with facial burns, and the others with different injuries.

The Ministry of Oil later announced that the fire, which had started in one of the tanks at the fifth gas station in northern Rumaila, had been brought under control. Firefighting teams began cooling operations immediately after isolating the damaged valve and cooling adjacent units.

In a statement, the Ministry of Oil emphasized that the quick response from firefighting and safety teams was instrumental in containing the fire and extinguishing it in record time.

The fire just started after crude oil was introduced into Tank 2 at the DS5 station in northern Rumaila, which had recently undergone maintenance, and it was attributed to technical reasons, though the exact cause is still being determined.