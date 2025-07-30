Exclusive: Iraq proposes overhaul of PMF leadership and structure

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi lawmaker revealed Wednesday that a special committee has introduced key amendments to the Popular Mobilization Authority Law, revising leadership criteria and restructuring the force’s internal framework.

MP Mukhtar al-Mousawi told Shafaq News that the amendments, based on prior parliamentary input, require the PMF chief to have served at least 10 years within the organization and possess both security and academic qualifications. The draft also outlines the necessary military rank and stipulates a politically inclusive nomination process.

According to al-Mousawi, the revised law assigns responsibility for arming and equipping the PMF to the Iraqi government and places the force under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He described the move as part of efforts to formalize the PMF as a “parallel security apparatus” within Iraq’s defense structure.

“The PMF’s internal legal team contributed to the review of the amendments, and a parliamentary vote is expected in the next session once quorum is met. The law would come into effect following its publication in the official gazette.”

Al-Mousawi did not specify whether the changes would result in the replacement of current PMF chief Falih al-Fayyadh—whose continued tenure has sparked political controversy—saying only that the issue depends on the new legal provisions.

The proposed amendments come amid US warnings that the law could bolster the role of Iran-aligned armed factions within Iraqi state institutions. American officials have reportedly raised these concerns with Baghdad in recent bilateral discussions, warning that the legislation may entrench the PMF’s autonomy and legitimize groups Washington considers “terrorist entities.”

The PMF was formed in mid-2014 following a government decision prompted by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s call for “sufficient jihad” after ISIS seized Mosul. Thousands of fighters—mainly from existing Shiite factions—responded and formed the foundation of the force.