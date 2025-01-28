Egypt’s PM to visit Iraq, bilateral agreements expected

Shafaq News/ Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is set to arrive in Baghdad on Wednesday for an official visit.

During the visit Egyptian PM will meet several Iraqi officials, including his Iraqi counterpart, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, an Iraqi government source told Shafaq News.

The visit will include the signing of multiple bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening economic and political ties between the two nations, the source added.

In August 2024, al-Sudani embarked on an official trip to Egypt during which major Egyptian companies expressed interest in investing in Iraq across various sectors.

Egypt and Iraq share historically strong relations. The two countries have collaborated in various fields, including energy, and trade. Egypt aims to boost trade with Iraq by 41% to $1 billion annually by 2025, up from the current $707 million.