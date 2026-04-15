EXCLUSIVE: Nouri Al-Maliki remains sole candidate for Iraq premiership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s State of Law Coalition on Wednesday denied reports that its leader, former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, may withdraw his candidacy for the premiership.

Coalition member Zuhair al-Jalabi told Shafaq News that al-Maliki “has not and will not step aside for any of the names circulating in the media,” describing such claims as inaccurate. He stressed that al-Maliki’s position is final and unchanged.

Al-Jalabi said the Coordination Framework (CF) —the Shiite alliance that holds the largest bloc in parliament and nominated al-Maliki in January— can replace its candidate through a majority vote. However, he confirmed that no alternative nominee has been agreed so far.

Al-Maliki, he added, has called on the alliance to formally announce any potential replacement through internal consensus, as was done with his nomination.

The response follows remarks by Qusay Mahbuba of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya) led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who suggested that al-Maliki might step aside in favor of Basim al-Badri, questioning whether such a move would signal a political exit or risk fracturing the Coordination Framework.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Nizar Amedi as president on April 11, triggering the constitutional process to name a prime minister. The CF has 15 days from that date to nominate its candidate. Once designated, the prime minister has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Reconstruction and Development Coalition continues to back al-Sudani for a second term. A political source told Shafaq News that al-Maliki had indicated he could consider withdrawing his bid on condition that al-Sudani is not re-nominated.

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