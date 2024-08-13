Diyala official warns of risks in job takeover, calls for new applications

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Diyala Governorate Council member Fadi Al-Lahibi warned about the risks of taking over more than 7,000 job positions in the governorate, suggesting disregarding previous applications.

Al-Lahibi told Shafaq News Agency, “Approximately 112,000 citizens applied for over 7,000 job positions in Diyala before the elections, as allocated by the government program.”

“We have concerns and information suggesting that pre-selected names might be accepted through agreements with the former local government, division heads, and officials.”

In this context, he proposed “the council mandate canceling all previous applications and asking everyone to resubmit through the new link,” noting that “job positions should be distributed transparently and fairly.”

“Delaying the job grade announcement for two months to ensure a transparent selection process is better than making a hasty, unfair announcement,” he explained.

Al-Lahibi further affirmed that "the Diyala Council aims to distribute these positions based on regional entitlements, population, and actual job needs."

Notably, corruption in recruitment in Iraq involves issues such as political patronage, nepotism, and bribery, where positions are often filled based on connections rather than merit. Efforts to address these problems, including anti-corruption measures and international support, have faced challenges in achieving transparency and efficiency.