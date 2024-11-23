200 “negligent” census takers in Iraq’s Dhi Qar to face investigations and penalties: Source

Shafaq News/ 200 enumerators trained for the Iraqi population census had been “negligent” in their duties, a source in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News, "The Higher Security Committee for the General Population and Housing Census identified the negligence of 200 census takers in Al-Nasiriyah, the provincial capital…They had received daily training and the necessary equipment to complete their tasks."

“Negligent census takers are from the ministries of Oil, Health, and Education…Investigative committees will be formed to impose appropriate administrative penalties for their failure to fulfill their duties,” he added, confirming that "security forces in the province have arrested two enumerators for failing to participate in the national census."

On Friday, Dhi Qar took strict action against national census violators, arresting one in Al-Nasiriyah and confiscating materials in their possession. The province also ordered the transfer of an employee from the Education Directorate outside the province for "negligence," forming a committee to investigate the matter. An informed source revealed that further actions will be taken to hold violators accountable.