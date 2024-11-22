Census staff in Dhi Qar face penalties for abandoning duties

Shafaq News/ Some census staff in Dhi Qar would face penalties for “failing to meet their responsibilities”, the province’s first deputy governor claimed.

The first deputy, Razzaq Kashish, said in a video, "Some researchers failed to demonstrate responsibility or fully grasp the tasks they were assigned, as they abandoned their posts or were not serious about carrying out the census."

He pointed out that penalties will be imposed on those who failed to fulfill their responsibilities during the general census, particularly employees from the oil, health, and education departments in the province.

Kashish further noted, " We brought in supervisors from districts and subdistricts to assist their colleagues at the provincial center after some staff there failed to fulfill their duties. This step was taken to ensure the successful completion of the general census procedures in the provincial center."