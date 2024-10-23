Death sentence for ISIS member in Dhi Qar for killing 2 Iraqi soldiers

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council reported that the Dhi Qar Criminal Court issued two death sentences against an ISIS member for killing two Iraqi army soldiers in 2014.

“The criminal, a member of ISIS terrorist entity, kidnapped and killed two officers working in the Ministry of Defense, one is a lieutenant colonel, the other a lieutenant, in Al-Hamdaniya district of Nineveh province,” the Council's media center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The sentences were issued in accordance with the provisions of Article 2/1/3/5/8 and in reference to Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005," it added.

In a separate statement, the Judicial Council announced that the Central Criminal Court in Rusafa had sentenced a convicted ISIS member to death for kiling a member of the Federal Police.

“The verdict was issued based on the provisions of Article 4/1 and the evidence of Article 2/1, 3 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005,” the Judicial Council revealed.

In 2014, ISIS seized control of extensive areas in Iraq and Syria, with its leader at the time, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, proclaiming an Islamic caliphate that spanned territories inhabited by millions of people. The caliphate was declared in the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the city of Mosul, the center of Nineveh province.

The organization committed massacres against minority religions and sects in Nineveh province, confiscated their property, enslaved their women.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS remains a significant threat in Iraq, employing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.