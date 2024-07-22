Council member says Coordination Framework controls two-thirds of Nineveh with half the votes

Shafaq News/ A member of Nineveh's governorate council on Monday accused blocs aligned with the Shiite Coordination Framework of unrightfully controlling two-thirds of the governorate's administrative units.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Abdullah Atheel al-Nujaifi, a member of the Nineveh Governorate Council, shared a picture of a map depicting the areas controlled by the "Future Nineveh Alliance", which is backed by the Coordination Framework. This alliance has come to power amid a boycott by the United Nineveh Bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

"This map explains one of the main reasons we cannot proceed with the council decrees, as we represent half of Nineveh's voters,” al-Nujaifi said. “Choosing the interest of the governorate is the right decision.”

He added, “The result, as the map shows, is that the future of many areas is now controlled by a single entity that does not represent all societal spectra, nor reflect the opinion of the silent majority awaiting services and reforms," referring to the Future Nineveh Alliance, which aligns with the Coordination Framework and other parties.

Al-Nujaifi called for unity and prioritizing Nineveh's interest, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in choosing the most suitable leaders. “Trust should be given to those with a credible record, deserving to be entrusted with people's affairs. Monopoly has never been the path to building cities; consultations and advice are the optimal routes to achieving development and prosperity,” he said.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Nujaifi, representing the United Nineveh Bloc, expressed concerns over rights violations, stating, "Balance comes with rights, but what we see is an abuse of our rights as a political and social component." He added, "The Future Nineveh Alliance has infringed upon our rights."

Tensions have risen among Nineveh Council members following last week's collective dismissals of administrative unit heads by council members of the Future Nineveh Alliance (holding 16 seats). The dismissals were conducted in a session boycotted by members of the United Nineveh Bloc and the KDP, who hold a combined 13 seats, leading to their suspension from council activities.

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakheel urged "Nineveh’s lawmakers, ministers, and council members" last Monday to "engage in dialogue to resolve these issues and advance reconstruction and services."

Despite these calls, the council, led by the Future Nineveh Alliance, proceeded with the dismissals, supported by 16 members out of 29. The United Nineveh Bloc and the KDP, with 9 and 4 seats respectively, boycotted the session and suspended their participation in the council.

Several Nineveh lawmakers expressed support for the council's decision to dismiss administrative unit heads, criticizing "attempts to obstruct the council's work."

On July 17, the United Nineveh Bloc slammed the move as "illegal and unconstitutional". Bloc member Ahmed al-Abd Rabbo told Shafaq News Agency that these actions were "obstacles hindering Nineveh's reconstruction."

Al-Abd Rabbo welcomed the governor's dialogue initiative, urging political blocs to participate to resolve the current crisis.

Conversely, the Future Nineveh Bloc emphasized its commitment to the "replacement and appointment" procedures. Bloc member Marwan al-Tai told Shafaq News Agency, “Our bloc is proceeding with the appointments, given that the session was legally and constitutionally compliant."