Coordination Framework to finalize PMF Law, discuss key security issues

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Shiite Coordination Framework is set to convene a high-level meeting at the residence of Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri to finalize agreements on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Law and discuss upcoming political and security challenges, informed sources revealed.

The meeting will address preparations for the Baghdad summit, assess Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s visit to the Munich Security Conference, and evaluate ongoing security and economic threats in the region. A major topic will be resolving disputes over the PMF Law, particularly the push by most Coordination Framework factions to exempt the PMF leadership from standard retirement age limits.

Some factions are weighing a parliamentary boycott unless the law is amended to "align with their demands."

Following Hadi Al-Amiri’s arrival at Parliament, the leadership withdrew the session’s agenda and canceled the meeting.