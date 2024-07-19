Shafaq News/ As a global technological outage disrupted various sectors worldwide on Friday, China and Russia reported minimal to no impact, maintaining normal operations across critical infrastructure.

Chinese state media confirmed that flights at Beijing's Capital and Daxing airports were unaffected by the international information systems failure. "As of 4 PM on Friday, operations at both Beijing Capital and Daxing airports remained normal," reported CCTV, China's state television network.

The South China Morning Post noted that Chinese airlines and banks largely evaded the technical disruptions. "International airports in Beijing and Shanghai were operating without issues," the newspaper stated, attributing the resilience to China's ongoing push for technological self-sufficiency.

In Russia, TASS news agency reported no significant system failures at Russian airports. The Federal Aviation Agency also confirmed that domestic airlines were not impacted by the global outage.

The Kremlin indicated that its systems continued to function normally, unaffected by the Microsoft service disruptions. "Our systems are operating as usual," a Kremlin spokesperson said, according to The Moscow Times.

The Ministry of Digital Development emphasized the necessity of replacing imported software, highlighting the incident's relevance to Russia's strategy of technological independence.

The outage had far-reaching effects. American Airlines, the world's largest airline, reported technology issues affecting multiple carriers. Air France-KLM's Dutch operations were largely suspended, and Spain's airport authority, AENA, warned of delays due to the computer system incident. UK airline Ryanair also faced disruptions linked to a third-party IT outage.

The financial sector experienced substantial disruptions. The London Stock Exchange reported technical issues with its data and news platform. German finance giant Allianz confirmed a "major outage" affecting employees' ability to log into their computers, attributing the problem to the CrowdStrike update. NBC Universal was similarly affected.

