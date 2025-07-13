Calls to recognize Iraqi revolution as national holiday

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Communist Party called on authorities to formally designate July 14 as a national holiday, commemorating the 1958 revolution that ended the monarchy and established the republic.

In a statement, the party described the anniversary as a ‘’pivotal moment’’ in Iraq’s modern history, and a symbol of the nation’s pursuit of sovereignty, freedom, and independence.

With the 67th anniversary approaching, the party highlights it as a moment for the nation to reflect, emphasizing the revolution’s wide acceptance among Iraq’s diverse communities.

It also welcomed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s decision to suspend official work on Monday in all public institutions in observance of the occasion.

The July 14 revolution, led by Brigadier General Abdul Karim Qasim and the Free Officers Movement, brought an end to the Hashemite monarchy, formally dissolving the Kingdom of Iraq. The coup resulted in the deaths of King Faisal II, members of the royal family, and Prime Minister Nuri al-Said.

Following the revolution, Iraq adopted a republican system and implemented a series of reforms, including land redistribution and the nationalization of key foreign-owned assets. The new leadership also withdrew Iraq from the Western-backed Baghdad Pact, marking a shift in the country’s foreign policy during the Cold War.