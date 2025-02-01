Iraqi Communist Party slams Syria’s party ban

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communist Party has condemned Syria’s new ruling authority for dissolving the Syrian Communist Party’s organizational structures, calling the decision “unjust and politically repressive.”

In a statement on Saturday, the party denounced the move as “a serious setback for political pluralism and a violation of Syria’s earlier commitments to national dialogue and inclusive governance.”

It warned that the decision signals a shift toward unilateral control over Syria’s political future and undermines one of the country’s oldest political movements.

This condemnation follows sweeping political changes in Syria, where Ahmad Al-Sharaa was appointed as president of the transitional phase on Wednesday. His leadership was formalized at the Syrian Revolution Victory Declaration conference where he outlined plans to restore civil peace, rebuild state institutions, and strengthen Syria’s regional and international standing.