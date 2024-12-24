Iraq declares public holiday for Christmas celebration

2024-12-24T12:51:41+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has declared a public holiday for Wednesday in celebration of Christmas.

In a brief statement, the Council of Ministers voted to make December 25, 2024, an official holiday in observance of the Christmas festivities.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Regional Government announced an official 11-day holiday to mark Christmas and the New Year.

KRG confirmed that the holiday will begin on December 25 and last until Thursday, January 2, 2025, in all institutions.

