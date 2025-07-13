Kurdistan marks 1958 revolution with public holiday

Shafaq News - Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) declared Monday, July 14, an official holiday across all public institutions to mark the anniversary of the 1958 revolution.

A statement from the Department of Media and Information confirmed the closure, in line with the Region’s official calendar. Government offices will reopen on Tuesday.

The July 14 revolution, led by Brigadier General Abdul Karim Qasim and the Free Officers Movement, overthrew the Hashemite monarchy, abolishing the Kingdom of Iraq. The coup resulted in the deaths of King Faisal II, members of the royal family, and Prime Minister Nuri al-Said.

The revolution introduced a republican system and brought several reforms, including land redistribution and the nationalization of key foreign-owned assets. Iraq also withdrew from the Western-backed Baghdad Pact, marking a shift in the country’s foreign policy and alignment during the Cold War.