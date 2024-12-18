Brawl between Kirkuk governor and council head's guards leaves two injured

Shafaq News/ A brawl broke out between the security personnel of Kirkuk's local Governor, Rebwar Taha, and Provincial Council Chairman, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafiz, a source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that “a physical altercation occurred at the entrance of the local government building following a disagreement between the two sides.”

"The incident left two security personnel injured, one of whom had severe injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” the source added. “Security forces intervened to end the clash.”