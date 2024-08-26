Kirkuk Governor calls on political factions to end boycott and join provincial council

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha urged the Turkmen Front, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and certain Arab factions to end their boycott and participate in the provincial council and his government, which he asserts is legally constituted.

In a press conference held in Kirkuk and attended by Shafaq News Agency correspondent, Governor Taha stressed the importance of the boycotting factions returning to the governorate's administration. "The government cabinet has met all legal requirements," he stated.

He further noted that his administration was duly elected and that dialogue and ending the boycott "are the best path forward for the benefit of Kirkuk and its diverse communities."

Echoing the governor's call, Kirkuk MP Wasfi al-Asi highlighted attempts to sow discord among the Kirkuk communities, affirming that the current administration "enjoys the support of the federal government and has been endorsed by major political blocs."

The Sovereignty Party (Al-Siyada) in Kirkuk, along with the KDP and Turkmen groups, boycotted the first meeting of the Council on Saturday, protesting against the election process for the governor and council chairman, which took place at the Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad without their participation, claiming it breached legal procedures.