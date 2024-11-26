Kirkuk council chairman denies “malicious rumors” of member withdrawal

Shafaq News/ Malicious platforms diffuse deceptive claims of members withdrawing from the Kirkuk Provincial Council, promoting instability, the Chairman of the council, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafiz, said, on Tuesday.

In a press conference attended, Al-Hafiz clarified, "The purpose of these rumors is to destabilize the local government, which is untrue, as the Arab member is facing health issues." He emphasized that his presence was to refute these false claims.

A council source told Shafaq News that "the Kirkuk Provincial Council could not hold its regular session due to Al-Obaidi's absence, leading to the session being converted into a consultative one. Several agenda items, including voting on Kirkuk's new emblem, were postponed."

Later, the source stated that the council's 9thsession would host the directors of Kirkuk's traffic, roads and bridges, anti-drug, and organized crime departments to discuss the increasing traffic accidents in the province.

The council will also hear reports on anti-drug efforts and organized crime in Kirkuk, along with strategies to educate citizens on the dangers of drugs.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council had earlier invited experts and notable figures from Kirkuk to participate in designing the emblem, which reflects the province's history, the authenticity of its communities, and their coexistence.

