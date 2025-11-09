Biometric voting set to shape Iraq’s election turnout

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Voter turnout in Iraq’s ongoing parliamentary elections will be calculated based on biometric registration, mirroring the method used in the 2021 polls, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Imad Jameel, head of IHEC’s media team, told Shafaq News on Sunday that turnout rates are determined by the number of voters who have updated their biometric data, now exceeding 21 million. “This approach clarifies both participation and abstention, as it reflects only those registered in the biometric system,” he said.

Until 2021, turnout had been calculated using the total number of eligible voters aged 18 and above.

Around 21.4 million registered voters are eligible to vote out of nearly 30 million eligible citizens nationwide. However, roughly seven million will be unable to participate because they lack the biometric voter cards required to cast ballots.

Iraq’s special parliamentary vote, which began on Sunday, covered members of the security forces, prisoners, and internally displaced persons. The elections will determine the composition of the 329-seat Council of Representatives. Electoral silence officially began on Saturday, prohibiting all forms of campaigning ahead of the general vote scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

