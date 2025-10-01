Baghdad voices support for Trump proposal on Gaza, urges safeguards for Palestinians

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq endorsed the US plan to halt the Gaza war, urging firm guarantees that Palestinians will not be displaced.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said US President Donald Trump’s initiative “could help ease the plight of Palestinians” if it ensures the delivery of relief supplies and rules out any move to annex the West Bank. The ministry reaffirmed Iraq’s rejection of forced displacement, calling it “unacceptable under any circumstances.”

Trump had described the 21-point framework as a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire, reconstruction of Gaza, the release of hostages and the establishment of a new administration for the territory without Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

Qatar passed the proposal to Hamas and is awaiting a response, while Trump has given the group several days to reply, warning that a rejection “would bring a very sad end.”