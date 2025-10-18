US delegation to visit Baghdad for post-Gaza talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A senior United States delegation is expected to visit Baghdad in the coming days for discussions on regional security, reconstruction, and bilateral cooperation, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The visit follows the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit earlier this month, where world leaders signed the Gaza peace plan.

At the summit, US President Donald Trump said oil-rich Iraq could play a vital role in Gaza’s reconstruction, suggesting that Baghdad’s energy revenues position it to contribute to “post-war recovery efforts” alongside international partners.

Iraq, which attended the October 13 summit as the current Arab League chair, joined at the invitation of Egypt and the US. Talks focused on maintaining the Gaza truce, ensuring humanitarian access, and advancing political dialogue.

On the sidelines, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein outlined Iraq’s vision for stability and partnership during meetings with the US delegation, emphasizing balanced cooperation in security, health, education, and investment.

According to the source, Baghdad hopes to serve as a regional mediator, leveraging its ties with Iran, Yemen, and neighboring Arab states to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

Iraq “continues to press for a permanent ceasefire and the return of displaced Palestinians,” coordinating efforts with Arab and international partners.