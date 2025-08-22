US Iraq playbook may guide Israel in Gaza

Shafaq News – Washington

Israel could adopt the US military’s “clear, hold, build” strategy used in Iraq as a blueprint for stabilizing Gaza once major combat ends, The Washington Times reported.

In Iraq, US forces first cleared insurgent strongholds, then held territory through local partnerships before moving to reconstruction and governance. The paper warned that skipping these stages in Gaza could allow Hamas or other armed groups to reemerge and undermine security.

The report highlighted Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza City, where escalating airstrikes and ground advances have deepened the humanitarian crisis and fueled concerns over postwar governance. Analysts said a structured transition will be essential to avoid chaos.

According to the paper, US advisers have “privately shared” lessons from Iraq’s urban battles, emphasizing that restoring trust with civilians depends on both sustained security and rapid delivery of basic services.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled a different approach, seeking a swift takeover of Gaza City while reopening hostage talks with Hamas. The paper cautioned that such speed risks creating a vacuum that militants could exploit.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has so far killed 62,004 Palestinians and wounded 156,230 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

