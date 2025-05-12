Baghdad hosts meeting for Arab Economic and Social Development Summit

Shafaq News / The preparatory meeting for the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit commenced on Monday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the participation of senior officials from across the Arab world.

During the session, Iraq officially assumed the presidency of the summit, taking over from Lebanon, which hosted the previous round of the summit in 2019.

A government source told Shafaq News that the meeting focuses on several key items, most notably efforts to link the outcomes of the Beirut summit with the objectives of the current Baghdad summit.

According to officials familiar with the agenda, the preparatory discussions will include a proposal by the Secretary-General of the Arab League on artificial intelligence, in addition to files related to economic empowerment of women, support for displaced Palestinians, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The outcomes of the preparatory meeting are expected to be presented for final discussion and approval during the main summit session, which is scheduled for the evening of Saturday, May 17, following the conclusion of the regular Arab League summit earlier that same day.