Baghdad: Protest against Khor Abdullah agreement

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Dozens of activists staged a demonstration on Sunday in Baghdad’s al-Nusour Square to demand the cancellation of the Khor Abdullah maritime agreement between Iraq and Kuwait.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the protest included chants and banners criticizing the Iraqi government and political parties for supporting the 2012 agreement. Demonstrators accused authorities of “compromising national sovereignty” and called for a full withdrawal from the deal.

Activists from several southern provinces joined the protest, warning that demonstrations would expand if their demands were not met.

Earlier, similar protests took place in Basra province after a majority of Iraqi lawmakers backed the Federal Supreme Court’s decision to annul the agreement, calling for nationwide demonstrations in support of the ruling.