Arab Summit: Qaa'ani urges Baghdad to include "Iran's wishes" on the agenda

Shafaq News/ Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani’s visit to Baghdad aimed to advance key Iranian objectives, including securing Arab support for lifting sanctions and incorporating Tehran’s proposals into the agenda of the upcoming Arab League summit, a senior source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

During his meeting with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, Qaani discussed the joint border security issues, focusing on ways to implement the provisions of the 2023 security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran.

According to the source, Qaani, who arrived on Wednesday, is expected to discuss the Iranian-American negotiations and hold separate meetings with leaders of the Coordination Framework to brief them on their developments, regional implications, and potential impact on stability.

Tehran, the source noted, is seeking Arab support to expedite a nuclear deal and secure credible guarantees from Washington, in light of a broader Arab consensus on resolving this issue and avoiding further regional escalation.

Iraq is set to host the Arab Summit on Saturday, with participation from a wide range of regional delegations.

“Qaani’s visit is part of a wider Iranian initiative to relay messages to the United States, underscoring Tehran’s partnership with Baghdad,” the source added.

Earlier, Iranian officials have sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about Iran, accusing him of “distorting the truth” and attempting to shift blame for regional instability.