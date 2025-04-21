Arab Parliament session kicks off in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Arab Parliament inaugurated its fourth session of the first legislative year of the fourth parliamentary term, held at Iraq’s Council of Representatives in Baghdad.

In a statement, the parliament praised Iraq’s hosting of the upcoming 34th regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level.

“The Arab Parliament relies on Iraq’s capability and readiness to ensure the success of the upcoming Arab Summit,” the statement added, stressing Iraq’s leadership in fostering Arab cooperation, confronting regional challenges, and supporting key Arab causes.

It also highlighted Iraq’s ongoing infrastructure, housing, energy, and technology initiatives, describing them as key to driving sustainable development and reinforcing the country’s economic resilience.

Regarding Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, the Arab Parliament commended national institutions for their preparations.

Based in Cairo, the Arab Parliament is composed of representatives from Arab League member states and functions as a consultative body.