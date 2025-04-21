Landmark event: Arab Parliament praises Iraq's Arab League hosting

Shafaq News/ The Arab Parliament on Monday voiced support for Iraq’s preparations to host the upcoming Arab League summit, set to take place in Baghdad in May.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Bahraini MP Hisham al-Ashiri said that the Parliament would issue a statement praising the Iraqi government’s efforts to organize the summit, which is expected to focus on the Palestinian cause and broader regional developments.

He also noted that Iraq will assume the presidency of the Arab League from Bahrain.

Earlier today, the Arab Parliament convened its fourth session of the current legislative term at Iraq’s Council of Representatives, discussing various key issues, including the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the provision of aid to Palestinians.