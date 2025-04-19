Arab Parliament convenes in Baghdad: Palestine in focus

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Arab Parliament opened its plenary session in Baghdad, launching four days of meetings hosted by Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

According to the Iraqi Parliament’s media office, 60 lawmakers from across the Arab world attended the opening, which began with a joint meeting between Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani and Arab Parliament President Mohamed Ahmed Al-Yamahi.

The agenda includes sessions of the four standing committees—Foreign Affairs; Economic and Financial Affairs; Legislative and Human Rights; and Social and Educational Affairs—and will conclude with a final plenary on April 21.

A workshop titled “Artificial Intelligence Tools in Parliamentary Work” is set for April 20 at Shabibi Hall, alongside a leadership meeting involving the Arab Parliament president, vice presidents, and committee chairs at the Speaker’s office.

الاجتماع التحضيري للبرلمان العربي في بغداد لبحث القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشتركhttps://t.co/fttYljK458 pic.twitter.com/DidCuagVij — مجلس النواب العراقي (@Parliament_iq) April 19, 2025

Independent Iraqi MP Nadhim al-Shiblawy described the event as proof of Iraq’s ongoing engagement in regional politics. “This is a clear message that Iraq is not isolated,” he told Shafaq News, noting that the opening discussions focused on Palestine.

On the sidelines, Arab Parliament President Adel Al-Asoumi met with Palestine Committee Chair Mohamed Ahmed Al-Yamahi to discuss escalating violence in Gaza. In a joint statement, they called on the UN, the US, and international institutions to enforce International Criminal Court warrants, allow humanitarian access, and ensure implementation of the January 19 ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, participants condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza, including attacks on hospitals and media personnel, rejecting forced displacement and annexation and reiterating support for a two-state solution.

They also endorsed outcomes from Egypt’s emergency Arab summit, particularly the Gaza reconstruction plan, urging unified Arab action in defending Palestinian rights. The group called on the US to pressure Israel to fully lift the blockade on Gaza.

Formed during the 2005 Algiers Summit, the Arab Parliament is the legislative arm of the Arab League. It comprises 88 members—four from each of the 22 member states—and works through four permanent committees covering diplomacy, economics, legal affairs, and social policy.