Shafaq News- Baghdad

Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, on Friday warned the United States against using Iraqi territory or airspace to attack Iran, saying any such move would violate Iraq's sovereignty and draw a response determined by the group's leadership.

“The group will remain neutral as long as Iraq is not used as a launchpad for attacks on any neighboring country,” spokesman Ali al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News, adding that Washington must not breach Iraqi airspace.

“Any violation of Iraq's sovereignty will be met with a response, the nature of which will be decided by the leadership according to the circumstances,” he said.

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Regarding PM Ali Al-Zaidi’s plan for bringing weapons under state control, al-Fatlawi said that the faction has not handed over its weapons. “The agreement it has signed provides for its arms to be regulated and brought under state control between September 2026 and June 2027, not withdrawn or surrendered,” he added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of Iran-aligned armed factions, said earlier it had detected 171 alleged violations of Iraqi airspace by US military and reconnaissance aircraft between Sept. 30 and Oct. 23.

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